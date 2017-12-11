CBS 11Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
By Jason Allen
Filed Under:airline ground crews, airline mechanics, Airline Passengers, American Airlines, labor union, Local TV, Ridge Global, Transport Workers Union of America, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The labor union representing American Airlines mechanics and ground crews has hired a firm run by the former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security to investigate if foreign repair work on planes is putting passengers at risk.

Ridge Global will do the analysis.

In a release announcing the contract, Ridge said his firm will look at the potential for “mechanical failures or potential terrorist attacks” due to contract operations.

The Transport Workers Union of America, currently trying to negotiate a new contract for American Airlines employees, raised the security issue often during a series of demonstrations at U.S. airports over the summer.

screen shot 2017 12 07 at 2 53 32 pm Concerns Raised About Passenger Safety Over Foreign Airplane Repair Work

American Airlines planes at DFW Airport (Chopper11)

Gary Peterson, the president of TWU Local 591, said while the union has an interest in securing jobs, it’s not the primary reason for the evaluation.

“This isn’t about just whether or not somebody’s just doing the job, a union member from our local. This is a real risk that we see to the flying public, and significantly our flight crews,” he said.

Peterson explained that as aircraft continue to be operated by more electronics, everyone should be concerned about who has access to sections of planes that aren’t always in plain sight.

Foreign repair work has been common in the industry for years, both out of convenience and cost. Mark Drusch, the Vice President for airlines with consulting firm ICF, said because the FAA certifies foreign repair stations now, any findings would have to be significant enough to convince the agency it’s a problem and there’s need for a change.

Pushing maintenance back to the U.S. he said, would likely only come as the result of a change that drove costs higher overseas.

“If the TWU wants to spend their money to check, that’s a good thing,” he said. “Nothing bad can come of it. Either we find out, yeah it’s all fine. It’s all the same standards already, and the FAA has been doing their job. Or we find out yeah there’s some standards we can improve in which case the industry will improve.”

American denied it’s seeking to locate any more inspection or maintenance than what it does now, and would continue to perform the bulk of its work in the United States.

