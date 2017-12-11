NEW YORK CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A pipe bomb that was strapped to a man went off in the New York City subway near the Times Square area of Manhattan on Monday, injuring the suspect and several others on the platform at the height of the morning rush hour, law enforcement officials said.

Officials with the New York Fire Department say a total of 4 non-life-threatening injuries were treated at the scene.

The explosion, which happened around 6:30 a.m. CST, triggered a massive emergency response by New York police and fire both above and below ground, tangling subway and bus service at the nearby Port Authority bus terminal. The A, C and E lines were evacuated after the incident at the terminal at 42nd Street and 8th Ave.

NEW: Photograph shows Port Authority explosion suspect on the ground after alleged pipe bomb detonated. He received non-life threatening injuries to his abdomen and was transferred to Bellevue Hospital https://t.co/tUEul3Lp5y pic.twitter.com/hcARGpSWOz — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2017

Video from above the “Crossroads of the World” showed lines of police and emergency vehicles, their lights flashing, lining the streets and no other vehicle traffic moving.

Everything around the Port Authority in the 42nd Street area was shut down.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his 20’s. A federal law enforcement official tells CBS News the device he was carrying malfunctioned. The source says “it did not fully detonate which possibly caused the injury.”

JUST IN: Photograph shows Port Authority explosion suspect on the ground after alleged pipe bomb detonated. He received non-life threatening injuries to his abdomen and was transferred to Bellevue Hospital https://t.co/o5sylewK58 pic.twitter.com/qzjGJJy16R — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 11, 2017

Reports say the suspect was carrying an ID with name Akayed Ullah. He is from Bangladesh and is believed to have been living in Brooklyn.

Subway service and travel through the Times Sq subway station is restricted as we investigate an incident, please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/R8L3HOnqhh — Chief Joseph Fox (@NYPDTransit) December 11, 2017

The explosion has led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal. Many subway lines were forced to bypass the area.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for the latest information.