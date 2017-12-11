Dallas Marathon
DALLAS (KRLD) – There’s been a lot of buzz about what happened at the finish line of the BMW Dallas Marathon. The heart-touching moment Sunday involved the first-place runner in the Women’s Division, Chandler Self, and a 17-year-old relay runner, Ariana Luterman.
Self fell down several times in the final minutes, and Ariana helped her along to the finish line.
BMW Dallas Marathon executive director Marcus Grunewald tells the Dallas Morning News: “We’ve looked at the distance between (Chandler Self) and the following four finishers. Even if she hadn’t had assistance, she still would have gotten first.”
The KRLD Morning News team talked with Ariana, who’s a senior at Greenhill School.