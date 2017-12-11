UPDATED | December 11, 2017  2:20 PM
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Southlake have arrested a 41-year old man and charged him with continuous sexual assault of a child under 14.

(credit: Southlake Police Department)

Miguel E. Salinas, a volunteer member of the Southlake Parks & Recreation Board, is being held on $100,000 bond at the Keller holding facility.

No information about the victim or when and where the alleged assault/assaults occurred. Police say the investigation into “is ongoing.”

Until now there had been no complaints or reports of misconduct against Salinas, who had volunteered on the Southlake Parks & Recreation Board since 2015.

Southlake’s Assistant Chief of Police, Ashleigh Douglas, told CBS11, this crime did not happen during the course of his duties on the Parks & Recreation Board and it was not recent.

 

