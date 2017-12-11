SUNNYVALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Sunnyvale ISD Superintendent Doug Williams has cancelled classes throughout the district Tuesday, December 12 and Wednesday, December 13 due to the number of students and staff members exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
Williams said he made the decision, “after much consideration and based on Texas Education Agency Attendance Guidelines and the Dallas County Department of Health’s best practices.”
Williams went on to say in a letter to parents:
Sunnyvale Elementary has seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases of influenza, as has Sunnyvale Middle School and Sunnyvale High School. As the number of confirmed cases of influenza grows, it is important to increase health and safety protocols for each campus, including disinfection of all buses and spaces.
All school-related activities for Tuesday and Wednesday, including evening activities, will be cancelled.
We appreciate your support and patience as we work to ensure the health and safety of all Raiders.