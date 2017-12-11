CBS 11Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
TXA 21Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About […]
KRLDMustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
105.3 The FanMustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio […]
Filed Under:Andrew Jones, College Basketball, Shaka Smart, Texas basketball, University Of Texas, ut

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas will be without leading scorer Andrew Jones for several games because of a fracture in his right wrist.

gettyimages 632537556 Texas Guard Jones Out Several Games With Wrist Fracture

Andrew Jones #1 of the Texas Longhorns shoots the ball against Kristian Doolittle #11 and Khadeem Lattin #12 of the Oklahoma Sooners at the Frank Erwin Center on January 23, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

Jones was injured in late the second half of last week’s win at VCU. The guard is averaging 15.3 points this season for the Longhorns (6-2).

Jones flirted with leaving for the NBA after his freshman season but chose to return for his sophomore year. Coach Shaka Smart on Monday wouldn’t put a timetable on Jones’ return, but the injury is not expected to be season-ending.

Texas hosts Michigan (8-3) Tuesday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch