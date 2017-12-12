GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Stetson and Resistol are some of the biggest names in western wear, but did you know that the iconic hats are made right here in North Texas? We took a trip to the Hatco Hat Factory in Garland, where they have been operating since 1938.

“We’re very proud that our hats are made in the U.S. but specifically here in Texas,” said Hatco vice president Dan Brown.

Inside of the Texas factory, they are handcrafting high quality hats worn by everyone from celebrities to presidents. “Matthew McConaughey has worn our hats in movies, Robert Duvall, Jeff Bridges. George Strait has been an endorsee of our product for over 30 years. Jason Aldean is relatively new, but his hats do wonderful for us,” Brown continued.

The list of Stetson and Resistol fans goes on and on.

These hats are elegant and built to last. From western wear to dress, they have something for every style. “You wear it, clean it periodically, keep it stored upside down so it doesn’t flatten the brim out. I’ve had fur felt hats that I’ve had over 35 years and I still wear them,” said Brown.

But, let us warn you, it might be hard to pick just one!

Asked how many hats Brown had in his collection, he said, “Probably about 20-25, something like that… a lot of hat racks.”