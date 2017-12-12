By Brittany Jeffers
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fire swept through an apartment complex in southeast Dallas early Tuesday, destroying plans for a charity that was set to provide toys and food for needy families this Christmas. The two-alarm blaze began at about 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Jim Miller Road and Great Trinity Forest Way.

Fire crews said that flames and smoke were pouring out of the Asante Apartments community center and office building when they first arrived at the scene. Dallas Fire-Rescue was able to knock down the blaze, but the damage was devastating for a local charity that was planning a Christmas event for Tuesday.

Quest 4 Greater Success was supposed to have a Christmas celebration on Tuesday, with gifts and food for 54 families. Those presents and meals were all being stored inside of the apartment complex’s community center. The donated items are now all gone, burned away by the fire.

This is the third year that Quest 4 Greater Success has helped residents at the low-income apartment complex.

The organization is now asking for the public’s help to try and replace the items that were destroyed on Tuesday. “My kids, my babies, are going to want those toys and our food. Our food pantry is gone,” said Assata Thomas with Quest 4 Greater Success early Tuesday. “We are going to ask the community, help us out so that we can still help give them a Christmas.”

Contact the organization if you would like to donate food or toys.

Crews are still investigating what might have caused the fire. Fortunately, nobody was injured or displaced.

