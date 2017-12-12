STEPHENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being found shot in the face early Monday morning inside her apartment in Stephenville.
The victim, Jamie Richards, is a student at Tarleton State University.
Stephenville Police said the shooting happened at the Oak Tree West Apartments at 2251 W. Lingleville Road around 1:20 a.m.
Detectives believe the shooting was related to a report of shots fired shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Tarleton State University Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Loren Boren, released the following statement:
“The university is saddened by this incident, and our thoughts are with Jamie Richards and her family at this distressing time. We wish her a complete and quick recovery.”
Anyone with information on the crime can contact the Stephenville Police Department (254) 918-1273.