DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating a rather unusual ATM theft. The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. early Tuesday near the intersection of Irving Boulevard and Inwood Road.

Authorities received a call from a security company whose cameras captured footage of a forklift carrying a stolen ATM along the street, away from a Chase Bank location.

Officers found the forklift and the ATM a short time later, about a half block away along Irving Boulevard. Police called in the department’s helicopter to assist in the search for possible suspects, but nobody was found.

There has been no word yet about how much money — if any — was taken from the ATM.

 

 

