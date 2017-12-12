DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Board of Directors authorized the addition of 30 armed guards to enhance security on its bus and rail network on Tuesday.

This follows new deployment plans implemented in recent weeks by DART to put more police officers more often at the agency’s busiest locations. The goal is to provide 100 percent coverage on DART trains by spring 2018, according to a DART news releease.

DART says it is also moving forward with plans to make facility improvements, such as increased lighting and fencing, in the coming months.

DART says work continues to install cameras on its 163 light rail vehicles over the next two years.

DART has recently released a new customer security app for smartphones called “DART Say Something.” The free app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, has already been downloaded more than 3,700 times and is already in use by customers.

The app is designed to empower customers to share their observations about security while riding.

From 2014 to 2015 there were 53 violent aggravated assaults either on DART trains or at DART stations, according to police records.

The last two years, there has been 88 aggravated assaults – a 60 percent increase, the CBS11 I-Team reported Monday.