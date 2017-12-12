DENTON (1080 KRLD) – The Denton school board, accused of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act, tonight moves to cover itself following a recent controversial vote.
Last month the Denton ISD school board came out of executive session and voted immediately to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School after a long-time Denton teacher, Alice Alexander.
But renaming the school was not on the meeting agenda and city leaders, residents, and lawyers immediately accused the board of trying to sneak the move through.
Tonight the school board will re-vote on the name change in open session, with the item on the official agenda to avoid possible legal challenges, which could come from the district attorney or anyone willing to sue Denton school district.