FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Lighting up in bars and bingo halls in Fort Worth may no longer be allowed.

Fort Worth Considers Expanding Smoking Ordinance

A woman smokes a cigarette. (credit: Alexander Heimann/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the city council will hold a hearing to consider updating the city’s smoking ordinance.

If approved, Fort Worth would now join the other cities in Tarrant County and the major cities across Texas that ban smoking inside bars or bingo halls.

That includes e-cigarettes as well.

The only exception to that is smoking will still be allowed on outdoor patios as long as it’s 20 feet away from entrances and exits.

A manager at one bar, Woody’s Tavern, says he doesn’t smoke, and has had no problem with working there for eleven years.

Fort Worth’s Mayor, Betsy Price says she supports the new ordinance, to protect other bar and bingo hall employees who may feel differently.

She says the public is behind this. “We had said in Fort Worth, because we’re a very conservative city, that we would consider doing this if we had a grassroots swell of it, but we weren’t going to do it against the will of citizens. And we’ve had a major outpouring of people who said it’s the right thing to do.”

Fernando Lopez, manager at Woody’s says, “I really don’t think it’s fair for people to decide what people should be able to do inside their home-outside their home especially when they’re coming to the bar where you don’t have to come in if you don’t want to. I’d say we will probably lose half our business.”

The ordinance would also prohibit retail smoke shops within 300 feet of schools, universities, and hospitals.

If the city council approve the ordinance Tuesday evening, it would take effect in 90 days.

