CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:City of Fort Worth, fort worth city council, Local TV, smoke-free, smoking, smoking ordinance

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth City Council approved expanded the smoking ordinance 8-1 on Tuesday night inside a packed council chambers.

Lighting up in bars and Bingo halls in Fort Worth will no longer be allowed.

asmoking Fort Worth Council Votes To Expand Smoking Restrictions

Fort Worth City Council expands smoking ordinance (Ken Molestina – CBS11)

Fort Worth joins the other cities in Tarrant County and the major cities across Texas that ban smoking inside bars or bingo halls.

That includes e-cigarettes as well.

The only exception to that is smoking will still be allowed on outdoor patios as long as it’s 20 feet away from entrances and exits.

“Tonight’s vote is not just a win for every member of our workforce, but a win for the future of Fort Worth,” said cardiologist and American Heart Association Board member Dr. Sreenivus Gudimetla. “We applaud the mayor and City Council for taking a tangible step to protect our community from the threat of heart disease and stroke.”

“This a major public health win for Fort Worth residents who visit and work in public places,” said Holly Motteram, executive director of the American Lung Association in Texas. “There are no safe levels of exposure to secondhand smoke, and this imperative ordinance will protect our lungs and help keep indoor air safe to breathe.”

“For all of Fort Worth’s blue collar and hospitality workers who have been putting their health at risk to provide for their families, this is a good day,” said Onjewel Smith, southern states representative for Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights. “Everyone has the right to a safe and healthy workplace.”

Prior to this evening’s vote, Fort Worth was the only major city in Texas without an ordinance protecting citizens from exposure to secondhand smoke in all workplaces.

The ordinance goes into effect in 90 days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch