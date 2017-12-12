DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – While the Cowboys continue to wait for the return of star running back Ezekiel Elliott team owner Jerry Jones believes that quarterback Dak Prescott has become a ‘better player’ while adjusting to the absence.

“We’ve got a better player in him for having gone through this period of time without Zeke” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on his weekly show with 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ.

“Every day that he walks out there he’s got a chance to improve,” said Jones. “And when someone works as hard as he does, and I emphasize that. He’s a tremendous worker. And you used to hear those things about Peyton Manning, just how much he invested in everything he does, every practice. When you’ve got that kind of discipline, you’re going to improve.”

“We know that he’s got in-ordinary talent. So, we’re just better frankly” said Jones about his star quarterback. “I don’t recommend it for the Cowboys, of course, but we’ve got a better player in Dak.”

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on any communication with Zeke – “We cannot have contact and…can’t know what’s going on." — Roy White III (@RDubThree) December 12, 2017

While Ezekiel Elliott will be eligible to return to the team on Dec. 24 against the Seattle Seahawks, many wonder if he will be ready to play.

When asked about Elliott, Jones added that the team has not had contact with him. “We cannot have contact and…we can’t know what’s going on” said Jones.