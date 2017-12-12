CBS 11Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
Filed Under:105.3 The Fan, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, Jerry Jones

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – While the Cowboys continue to wait for the return of star running back Ezekiel Elliott team owner Jerry Jones believes that quarterback Dak Prescott has become a ‘better player’ while adjusting to the absence.

“We’ve got a better player in him for having gone through this period of time without Zeke” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on his weekly show with 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ.

“Every day that he walks out there he’s got a chance to improve,” said Jones. “And when someone works as hard as he does, and I emphasize that. He’s a tremendous worker. And you used to hear those things about Peyton Manning, just how much he invested in everything he does, every practice. When you’ve got that kind of discipline, you’re going to improve.”

“We know that he’s got in-ordinary talent. So, we’re just better frankly” said Jones about his star quarterback. “I don’t recommend it for the Cowboys, of course, but we’ve got a better player in Dak.”

While Ezekiel Elliott will be eligible to return to the team on Dec. 24 against the Seattle Seahawks, many wonder if he will be ready to play.

When asked about Elliott, Jones added that the team has not had contact with him. “We cannot have contact and…we can’t know what’s going on” said Jones.

