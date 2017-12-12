CANTON (CBSDFW) – A Van Zandt County sheriff and his K-9 partner made quite the discovery after conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.
Authorities say, Lt. Burton, with the help of his K-9 Rico, located 220 pounds of marijuana inside a vehicle on Interstate 20 in Canton just before noon.
The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the suspect at this time due to an ongoing investigation.
The suspect is currently being held on a possession of Marijuana charge between 50 and 2,000 pounds, which is a 2nd-degree felony.
If convicted, the suspect could receive between two and 20 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, the Sheriff’s Office says.