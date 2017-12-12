By J.D. Miles
FRISCO (CBS11) – The City of Frisco is already getting national attention for having the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

But the mayor and other city officials showed off progress Tuesday on a sports venue that they believe could eventually eclipse The Star in popularity.

The new logo of the National Soccer Hall of Fame was unveiled at Toyota Stadium where the city offered a first look at progress on the museum that the mayor says will bring visitors from across the country.

“Soccer at some point will be the most popular sport in the United States,” says Jeff Cheney, Frisco mayor.

The hall of fame is being built adjacent to Toyota Stadium which is the home of FC Dallas.

It’s already a money maker for surrounding businesses.

At David Parsley’s nearby restaurant, it’s expected to provide a much needed economic boost.

“We get quite a bit of business when they have events over here,” says Parsley, owner of Wing Nutz. “I think anything they do here will help promote Frisco and put us on the map even bigger.”

It’s also another jewel in Frisco’s sports crown which includes not only a profession soccer team, but also a minor league baseball team and the Dallas Cowboys headquarters and training facility.

The National Soccer Hall of Fame could make Frisco as well known as other hall of fame cities like Canton and Cooperstown according to FC Dallas Chairman Clark Hunt.

“It’s going to be a place for fans come from all over the world and all of the country to celebrate and enjoy the past present and future of the sport,” says Hunt.

Toyota Stadium also just added 3,300 new seats and is building a VIP club below the hall of fame which will be open around this time next year.

