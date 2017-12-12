Creamy, hard, sharp or smelly…. as long as you like cheese- you’ll love Scardello.

Eat See Play’s Taryn Jones, heads to a Dallas shop too good to pass up.

Owner Rich Rogers is taking his love of dairy delights to a new level- stocking his shop with over 150 cheeses at any given time.

If you’re not sure what you like? They’ll let you taste everything in the case.

“We like to think we’re cheese detectives. We’re trying to find out, what does somebody like. It’s always exciting when we hand someone a taste of cheese and their eyes light up” Says, Rich.

Want to take your passion for cheese a bit further? Scardello offers a variety of classes. Make sure to book yours quick, because these popular lessons sell out fast!

“All you need to know is- do I like cheese?… we’re here to educate, inform, get people excited about what’s in the case.” Says, Rich.

This cozy shop is the perfect spot to sit, sip, and stay for a while.

But if you’re in a rush… their knowledgeable staff will help you restock your supplies or pick out the perfect present, then send you on your way.

“We wanted to create a space where people could relax and enjoy cheese, but it’s also a great place to swoop in and grab what you need and go off to your party or event.”

It’s a cheese lover’s paradise with a mouthwatering selection.

Fill up with one of their traditional favorites or go bold and try something new.

“The people love the triple cream, anything gooey and creamy, people love that. …. for me it’s the stinkier the better, I love smelly gooey cheeses, that’s my favorite.”

Come hungry and leave happy because Scardello Artisan Cheese, is sure to please.

For more information visit: http://scardellocheese.com/

