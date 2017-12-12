Filed Under:aid, court, Crime, explosive-making information, explosives, Houston, ISIS, Islamic State, Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, Pressure-Cooker Device, Syria, terrorist, Texas, travel, Triacetone Triperoxide

HOUSTON (AP) — An 18-year-old south Texas man has been arrested and charged with illegally distributing explosive-making information and attempting to support the Islamic State organization.

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, a U.S. citizen, was arrested on Dec. 8 following an undercover FBI operation. A statement says Damlarkaya said he intended to travel overseas and fight for IS and said he tried to get to Syria twice. He told agents that he would commit a U.S. attack if efforts to travel overseas failed.

It also says Damlarkaya provided to alleged IS supporters a formula for explosive Triacetone Triperoxide and instructions how to use it in a pressure cooker device containing shrapnel.

If convicted, he faces a possible 20-year maximum prison term. The U.S. has designated IS as a terrorist organization.

