McALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) – A 105-year-old veteran originally from Grapevine who served during World War II has died.

Sgt. Jesus Martinez served in the Air Force from 1941 to 1945 and the Army from 1945 to 1949, according to family friend, Kathy Martin.

Martinez passed away early Monday morning at the Alfredo Gonzalez Texas Veterans Home in McAllen.

Martinez is survived by daughters Nelda Martinez of Bedford, Texas and Mercedes Irma Martinez Ortiz from Austin.

He will be buried at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas.

Martinez was one of the oldest living war veterans.

The oldest is World War II veteran Richard Overton who is 111 and lives in Austin.

 

 

