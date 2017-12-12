CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, fall, freeze, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Weather, Winter

*Yesterday High: 79; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 57; Normal Low: 37*

  • Came close to breaking a record yesterday. We hit 79!…. 80 remains the record (1996) for Dec. 11th.
  • Up and down go the temperatures.
  • Low humidity and ZERO rain chances continue for a while.
  • Two more cool fronts…. Thursday and Sunday
  • Extreme drought (level 3 out of 5) continues to worsen.
  • 2.18” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
  • 3.67” of rain since Sept 1st…<7.03”> below normal.

Today: Sunny, breezy and 20 degrees cooler. High: Mid to upper 50s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Light freeze in rural areas. Protect plants and pets. Low: Low to mid 30s. Wind: Lt. Var.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a brief warm up. High: Mid 70s. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Another DRY cool front. Sunny and cooler…low humidity continues. High: Mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny and continued cool. High: Mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny, windy and warmer. High: Low 70s.

Sunday and Monday: Sunny and cooler. High: Low to mid 60s.

