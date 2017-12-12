*Yesterday High: 79; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 57; Normal Low: 37*
- Came close to breaking a record yesterday. We hit 79!…. 80 remains the record (1996) for Dec. 11th.
- Up and down go the temperatures.
- Low humidity and ZERO rain chances continue for a while.
- Two more cool fronts…. Thursday and Sunday
- Extreme drought (level 3 out of 5) continues to worsen.
- 2.18” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
- 3.67” of rain since Sept 1st…<7.03”> below normal.
Today: Sunny, breezy and 20 degrees cooler. High: Mid to upper 50s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Light freeze in rural areas. Protect plants and pets. Low: Low to mid 30s. Wind: Lt. Var.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a brief warm up. High: Mid 70s. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Another DRY cool front. Sunny and cooler…low humidity continues. High: Mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Sunny and continued cool. High: Mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Sunny, windy and warmer. High: Low 70s.
Sunday and Monday: Sunny and cooler. High: Low to mid 60s.
