Christmas is coming and that means it is time to buy gifts for loved ones and friends. However, when it comes to picking out the right gifts, it is not always easy to find the perfect gift ideas. However, when it comes to the DFW area, there are plenty of places to go for gift ideas and the perfect idea might just be to find one of these locally owned stores and grab a gift card. Whether looking for food, movies, toys or locally made crafts, Dallas and Fort Worth have something for everyone. Here is a look at the best local gift card ideas in the DFW area.

Toys Unique

5600 West Lovers Lane, Suite 130

Dallas, TX 75209

(214) 956-8697

www.toysunique.net

When loved ones are looking for the perfect local company in Dallas to find gifts for a child, the family-owned local Dallas store Toys Unique is one of the best spots in the DFW area. The store is a step above the national toy store chains as the owners claim to travel the world to look for the next big toys kids are playing with. The shop owners also work hard to help shoppers find the perfect toys. Toys Unique offers a unique shoppers card and that gives the kids a chance to pick out their own toys. With so much to choose from, letting a child shop for their own toys might be the best gift of them all.

Makers Connect

10242 E. Northwest Highway

Dallas, TX 75238

(972) 803-8890

www.makersconnect.org

Makers Connect is an art market that offers some of the best in locally made goods. This store offers something for everyone in the family, whether it is homemade pens, locally-made candles, steampunk-style jewelry and homemade pens. That is just the start as well as there is a ton of options here for everyone or all ages. The best news is that Makers Connect sells gift cards in the amount of $15, $25 and $50 so your friends and loved ones can buy anything they want and you can just offer the gift card as a perfect Christmas gift.

Scardello

3511 Oak Lawn Ave.

Dallas, TX 75219

(214) 219-1300

www.scardellocheese.com

For any loved one who loves cheese, a gift card to Scardello’s is a perfect Christmas gift. This gift card can be used to buy anything sold at Scardello and even counts towards the cheese and wine classes offered onsite, which runs usually around $40 for a class. The owners are a local couple who has an excitement for cheese and artisan dairy and it shows in their store. With the gift card, a person can go to the classes, buy some tasty cheese, get a cheese club, and much more.

Herman Marshall Distillery

803 Shepherd Drive

Garland, TX 75042

(469) 298-3903

www.dallasdistilleries.com

For something completely different, the Herman Marshall Distillery offers gift certificates and this could provide a great gift for your adult loved ones. This is the first distillery in Dallas for hand-crafted small-batch whiskey. The distillery is owned by local Dallas entrepreneurs and they also sell their alcohol at many local restaurants and bars in the Dallas area. For any whiskey loving family members, there might not be a better gift than a gift certificate to the award-winning distillery.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

100 S. Central Expressway, Suite #14

Richardson, TX 75080

(972) 534-2120

www.drafthouse.com

Texas has something unlike almost anywhere in the world with the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. This is the place to go to see the best movies, with the nicest seating and a full-service restaurant and bar. They also offer the chance to see movies without the hassles of people talking and playing on their phones as the Drafthouse promises to throw out anyone using their phone in the theater during a movie. The Alamo Drafthouse offers gift cards in any amount but if you buy a $50 gift card, you can get a $10 snack pass for yourself. These cards can be used for movie tickets, food, drinks and merchandise.

