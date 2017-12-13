By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under:City Of Dallas, Confederate monument, cost, Dallas, Dallas City Council, Moneument, Robert E. Lee, taxpayers, Texas

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – The Dallas City Council will pay another $375,000 for the removal and relocation of a Confederate monument.

At Tuesday’s Dallas City Council meeting, a vote was taken to spend the additional funds on removal and relocation of the Robert E. Lee statue from the Oak Lawn area of Dallas.

Two council members voted against the payment, but there was no explanation.

Lee’s statue was taken out of a park that once bore his name back in September. The city has already paid an estimated $85,000, which would bring the total cost of removal to just over $450,000.

Critics say the total cost could have been cut nearly in half had the statue been taken down immediately after council approved its removal.

Legal fights and a fatal crash that stalled the arrival of the crane that was used to remove the large statue led to the delays and postponed the removal of the monument for several weeks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch