PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Parker County are battling a reportedly 50+ acre grass fire.
It’s in the area of 300 Walden Road near Granbury Highway, south of Weatherford.
At 3:55 p.m. the Parker County Sheriff’s Department told CBS11 the fire was under control.
When asked if there were any injuries or evacuations, CBS11 was told to “call back tomorrow.”
The smell of smoke reached into parts of Tarrant County Wednesday afternoon.
A burn ban is in effect for both Parker and Tarrant Counties.
Multiple mutual aid has been requested to the scene.
High winds are making it difficult to keep the fire from spreading.
This is a developing story.