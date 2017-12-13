Filed Under:Aaron Rodgers, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy, NFL

GREEN BAY (AP) – Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting ready to play against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.

Rodgers was medically cleared to return from a collarbone injury on Tuesday night.

Rodgers missed the last seven games after breaking his right collarbone in Week 6 at Minnesota. The two-time NFL MVP is eligible to be activated on Friday, eight weeks after initially going on injured reserve.

The Packers (7-6) went 3-4 with backup Brett Hundley starting at quarterback to stay in the playoff race. They are one of four teams with at least seven wins chasing Atlanta for the second wild-card berth in the NFC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch