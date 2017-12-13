Filed Under:Amber Terrace, Amber Terrace Early Childhood Design and Discovery Center, DeSoto ISD, family reunion, Marine, Military Dad Surprises Daughter, Military Father Surprises Daughter

DESOTO (CBSDFW) – A DeSoto ISD student got the greatest gift she could have ever asked for this holiday season.

Jayla Crawley, a student at Amber Terrace Early Childhood Design and Discovery Center, was assisting principal Keishla Coleman at the winter musical program on Tuesday night when the curtain opened behind them and standing there was Crawley’s father, Marine Staff Sargent Jordan Crawley.

Crawley jumped into her father’s arms as principal Coleman told the audience that Jayla had no idea her father was coming home from his deployment in Okinawa, Japan.

“It really is a special time of year,” Coleman said as the two were embracing.

We couldn’t agree more.

 

