WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – White House officials confirm Omarosa Manigault Newman — one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent African-American supporters — is leaving the administration.
Omarosa’s decision comes at the start of what’s expected to be a round of departures heading into the New Year. She’s a former contestant on Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice.”
A statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee said, “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities.”
Omarosa joined the administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to constituency groups. Her resignation is effective January 20, 2018.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)