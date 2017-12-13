Filed Under:Local TV, Omarosa, Omarosa Manigault Newman, President Donald Trump, resignation, The Apprentice, The White House, White House

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – White House officials confirm Omarosa Manigault Newman — one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent African-American supporters — is leaving the administration.

Omarosa’s decision comes at the start of what’s expected to be a round of departures heading into the New Year. She’s a former contestant on Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice.”

omarosa 867190728 Omarosa Leaving Trump White House Post

Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault listens during the daily press briefing at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee said, “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities.”

Omarosa joined the administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to constituency groups. Her resignation is effective January 20, 2018.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch