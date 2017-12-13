Filed Under:Cedar Hill, Deadly Crash, Fatal Crash, Highway 67, Local TV, pregnant woman, U.S. Highway 67, unborn child

CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – An off-duty firefighter is believed to have caused an early morning crash that killed a teenager and her unborn child in Cedar Hill.

The two vehicle accident happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 67.

Witnesses told Cedar Hill police that a Mercedes, with two people inside, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit a Mazda SUV, also with two people inside, from behind.

The driver of the SUV, pregnant teenager Alyssa Pimentel, was killed and officials say the 18 year old’s unborn child was delivered but also died. The male passenger in the SUV was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital.

Cedar Hill police are still getting exact details but say their preliminary investigation has identified the driver of the Mercedes as a fireman for the City of Dallas. The man, whose name has not been released, was off-duty at the time and police say “alcohol and speed” are believed to have been factors in the crash.

As it stands, Highway 67 remains shut down at Belt Line Road.

