FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he saw fellow sophomore quarterback Carson Wentz get injured on Sunday but says that it doesn’t mean he’s going to change how he plays the game.

Wentz, the Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback, was hurt on a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of their win over the Los Angeles Rams. The play resulted in Wentz tearing his ACL and ending his season.

“I’ve seen the highlights, and I’m just saddened by the news, obviously. (He’s) a great player, (has) a great future ahead of him. I know the type of person and player he is … he’s going to bounce back and use it to make himself a stronger player,” Prescott said about Wentz after practice on Wednesday.

When asked if he would be more cautious on the field since he’s also a very good athlete that likes to run, Prescott said his game will remain status quo.

“I’m not gonna put that in my mind. I don’t think anybody is. It’s part of the game and just comes with it,” Prescott said. “Us running quarterbacks, we know we’re susceptible to that when we’re running, but for me, it’s about going to get what I can. If I need to get that touchdown or in his case (Wentz’s) it was needed and he got it (the touchdown). And that’s just him being a competitor. I’ll treat the game the same way I’ve been playing.”