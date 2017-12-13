Filed Under:1080 KRLD, dfw, Drought, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Warm, Winter

*Yesterday High: 58; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 57; Normal Low: 37*

  • A quick warm up today. We are back in the 70s!
  • Elevated fire danger today from DFW…..west.
  • Static electricity continues….SHOCKING!
  • Slight rain chance late Saturday into early Sunday.
  • Extreme drought (level 3 out of 5) continues to worsen.
  • 2.26” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
  • 3.67” of rain since Sept 1st…<7.11”> below normal.

Today: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Elevated fire danger. High: Low to mid 70s. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Early morning cool front. Light freeze NW of DFW. Low: 32-37. Wind: North 5-10.

Thursday: Clear and cooler..…low humidity continues. High: Mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny and continued cool. High: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, windy and slightly warmer. Slight rain chance late. Better chances in east Texas. High: Low 60s.

Sunday: Morning showers, afternoon sun. High: Mid to upper 50s.

Monday and Tuesday: Sunny, with chilly mornings (30s) and pleasant afternoons (60s).

