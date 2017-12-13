*Yesterday High: 58; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 57; Normal Low: 37*
- A quick warm up today. We are back in the 70s!
- Elevated fire danger today from DFW…..west.
- Static electricity continues….SHOCKING!
- Slight rain chance late Saturday into early Sunday.
- Extreme drought (level 3 out of 5) continues to worsen.
- 2.26” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
- 3.67” of rain since Sept 1st…<7.11”> below normal.
Today: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Elevated fire danger. High: Low to mid 70s. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Early morning cool front. Light freeze NW of DFW. Low: 32-37. Wind: North 5-10.
Thursday: Clear and cooler..…low humidity continues. High: Mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Sunny and continued cool. High: Mid 50s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds, windy and slightly warmer. Slight rain chance late. Better chances in east Texas. High: Low 60s.
Sunday: Morning showers, afternoon sun. High: Mid to upper 50s.
Monday and Tuesday: Sunny, with chilly mornings (30s) and pleasant afternoons (60s).