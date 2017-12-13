GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left four teenagers injured near Hall Park. It happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Rivercrest Lane when, authorities believe, two groups met in the area to fight.

At least one person from one of those groups pulled out a gun and started firing shots. Four teens were struck by the gunfire.

“Once our officers were in the area,” explained Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department, “we received calls that multiple people were running and around, and that someone had been shot.” The officers were able to locate three people with gunshot wounds.

Two of those victims were transported to nearby hospitals while the third victim was treated and released at the scene. During the investigation, police learned about a fourth victim who was being treated for gunshot wounds at Baylor Medical Center of Garland. The victims are 13, 16, 18 and 19 years old.

While it is not tied to the investigation, police stated that the shooting happened near Northlake Elementary School. “There is no relation between the shooting and anything to do with the school,” Barineau added. “We are learning that the two groups showed up to fight. They met across the street from the elementary school.”

Nobody has been arrested yet, and police are hoping that the public can assist with the investigation. Anyone who might have been in the area at the time, seen something suspicious or have additional details for authorities is urged to contact the police immediately.