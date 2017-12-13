Filed Under:I-30, Road Rage, Road Rage Incident, road rage shooting, Rowlett, Westbound I-30

ROWLETT (CBSDFW) – A tow truck driver says he was injured after being shot at in Rowlett Wednesday morning.

capture7 Truck Driver Shot At In Road Rage Incident

Rowlett Shooting

The driver, a 57-year-old male resident of San Antonio, says he was changing lanes to avoid an accident further down westbound I-30 when he heard a pop. The victim said he then felt like he had been punched in the side of the neck, and noticed that he was bleeding.

The driver then drove to where officers were working the accident and reported the shooting.

Emergency personnel determined that the victim was injured by glass from the driver’s side window and hadn’t been shot.

Authorities say the man was unable to provide a suspect or vehicle description of who may have shot at him.

The victim is currently recovering from his wound at Plano Medical Center.

Rowlett detectives are asking that anyone with any information about the incident contact them at 972-412-6220.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch