ROWLETT (CBSDFW) – A tow truck driver says he was injured after being shot at in Rowlett Wednesday morning.

The driver, a 57-year-old male resident of San Antonio, says he was changing lanes to avoid an accident further down westbound I-30 when he heard a pop. The victim said he then felt like he had been punched in the side of the neck, and noticed that he was bleeding.

The driver then drove to where officers were working the accident and reported the shooting.

Emergency personnel determined that the victim was injured by glass from the driver’s side window and hadn’t been shot.

Authorities say the man was unable to provide a suspect or vehicle description of who may have shot at him.

The victim is currently recovering from his wound at Plano Medical Center.

Rowlett detectives are asking that anyone with any information about the incident contact them at 972-412-6220.