GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police are trying to track down a pair of suspects caught on surveillance video robbing a Grand Prairie convenience store at gunpoint.
It happened November 19 around 6:30 p.m. at the K Corner Food Mart on Shady Grove Road.
The surveillance images show one of the suspects pointing a shotgun at the cashier.
He was wearing a black hoodie with a bandana over the lower part of his face.
A second suspect held the door.
Both men were wearing latex gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477 (TIPS) or contact them online.