Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Grand Prairie Police, K Corner Food Mart, Local TV, Surveillance Video

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police are trying to track down a pair of suspects caught on surveillance video robbing a Grand Prairie convenience store at gunpoint.

It happened November 19 around 6:30 p.m. at the K Corner Food Mart on Shady Grove Road.

The surveillance images show one of the suspects pointing a shotgun at the cashier.

screen shot 2017 12 14 at 3 26 25 pm Pair Wanted For Armed Robbery Of Convenience Store In Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie Agg Robbery (surveillance)

He was wearing a black hoodie with a bandana over the lower part of his face.

A second suspect held the door.

Both men were wearing latex gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477 (TIPS) or contact them online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch