CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighter Horace Shaw is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after a fatal crash on Wednesday that took the life of pregnant teenager Alyssa Pimental. Shaw was off-duty at the time of the incident and may have already posted bail, according to court records.

Isaiah Perez was in the vehicle with Pimental — the love of his life — and the baby that they were expecting to welcome into the world by Christmas. Perez survived the wreck and was released from the hospital on Wednesday night, covered in bruises with a broken leg and a fractured neck.

“I didn’t feel it,” Perez recalled. “I just woke up on the ground, like somebody hit you on the back of the head.”

Police said that a drunk driver slammed into the couple’s car along Highway 67 in Cedar Hill. According to investigators, that driver was 45-year-old Shaw, a man whose job it is to save lives. Now, he could be held responsible for taking one, and that of the baby boy who also did not survive.

Shaw had been drinking at a Dallas bar before the crash, investigators said. He has been with Dallas Fire-Rescue for 12 years, but has now been placed on administrative leave. The department declined to comment on Shaw’s arrest. More details about the crash are expected to come out on Thursday, after the arrest affidavit is released.

Pimental’s family asked for privacy during this difficult time, but released a statement on Wednesday saying that their grief is immeasurable. They were also disappointed to hear that authorities arrested a firefighter for possibly being drunk behind the wheel and causing the horrible crash.

The 18-year-old woman’s friends and family members are heartbroken and in shock, ahead of what was to be a special holiday season. “I just miss the girl. I miss her giggle and her smile, and I was happy to have my son,” Perez said. “She’ll always be by my side.”