CASH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed and two firefighters were injured Thursday morning in a head-on collision in Cash, located nearly 50 miles east of Dallas. The incident happened at about 5:00 a.m. along Highway 34.

A crew with the Cash Volunteer Fire Department was traveling northbound in response to a call when another vehicle heading southbound crossed over the center line and into the fire truck.

The collision caused the fire truck to overturn, and the other vehicle burst into flames.

The driver of the smaller car was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were three firefighters in the fire truck at the time of the crash. Two of them were taken to a Hunt County hospital with minor injuries. The third firefighter was not hurt. The names of the victims have not been released.

Highway 34 is expected to be shut down for several hours while crews work to clean up the mess, and authorities conduct an investigation.