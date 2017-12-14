Filed Under:dry, fire risk, firefighters, Fires, Flames, hot, Local TV, Los Angeles, Oprah Winfrey, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Southern California, Thomas Fire, Ventura California, Wildfire, Wildfires, Windy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fire lines have been established around nearly a third of one of the largest wildfires in California history, but danger remains.

Coastal communities in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties were warned Wednesday that they’re still at risk if unpredictable winds whip up again and fan the flames.

The National Weather Service extended warnings through Friday of extreme fire danger conditions throughout much of Southern California due to lack of moisture along with a possible increase in wind gust speeds at the end of the week.

california wildfires 887041824 Lines Cut Around A Third Of Still Powerful California Blaze

Cars pass by a wall of flames as they drive on the 101 highway during the Thomas wildfire near Ventura, California on December 6, 2017. (credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Firefighters made some progress Wednesday on corralling the so-called Thomas Fire, which has spread into national forest land northwest of Los Angeles. However, they warned that the fire would continue to spread west as it eats up parched brush.

By Wednesday evening, state fire officials said the blaze was 30 percent contained but it continued to threaten Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Summerland and Montecito — a wealthy area home to celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey.

Since the blaze broke out on Dec. 4, it has burned more than 372 square miles and destroyed 921 buildings — including at least 700 homes. It threatens 18,000 buildings and has prompted evacuations of about 100,000 people. It is the fifth-largest wildfire in California history.

To the south in San Diego County, firefighters had come very close to containing another major wildfire a week after it broke out.

That fire burned down 157 structures, most in its destructive first hours.

It also killed 46 race horses at a training center, and left one of their trainers with serious burns.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch