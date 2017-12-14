COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Texas A&M was bigger, stronger and deeper than Savannah State, so the ninth-ranked Aggies’ inside dominance came as no surprise.

A&M also beat the Tigers at the outside shooting on which Savannah State relies, and that combination produced a 113-66 blowout Wednesday night.

The Aggies (9-1) broke the school record with 16 3-pointers and scored their most points in nearly 30 years, out-shooting the team that leads the NCAA in 3-point attempts per game. A&M set school marks for 3-pointers made and attempted (38), topping the mark of 14 3s against Southeastern Louisiana in 2015 and 33 attempts against Cal Poly, also in 2015.

It was the most points by the Aggies since a 114-90 victory over Florida International in 1989.

“They really packed the paint,” said A&M center Tyler Davis, who recorded a double-double before halftime with 11 points and 13 rebounds. “They were trying not to let us kill them inside, but our guards handled it really, really well. They made shots. It was fun watching the guys get up and down and have some highlight plays, some cool dunks.”

Davis was on pace for a potential 20-20 night, finishing with 17 rebounds and 13 points in just 24 minutes. D.J. Hogg led seven A&M players in double figures, scoring 18 points and hitting 5 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Javaris Jenkins led Savannah State (3-9) with 18 points.

A&M had a size advantage at every position and pounded the Tigers on the boards, winning the rebounding battle 65-35. The Aggies dominated despite not having sophomore forward Robert Williams, the team’s leading rebounder on the season (10.4). Williams, a projected lottery pick, missed the game after suffering a concussion in practice Monday.

“I know they were short one guy, but they looked real good,” Savannah State coach Horace Broadnax said. “They’re in the Top 10 right now, so I believe it’s kind of hard for them to get up for teams like us. I think they’re going to compete extremely well against the Kentuckys and the Floridas of the (SEC) league.”

The Tigers stayed within striking distance for most of the first half by hitting 9 of 23 3-point attempts. A&M ended the half on a 10-0 run to lead 52-33, and Savannah State never got closer than 19 points in the second half.

A&M limited the Tigers to 3 of 17 from long distance in the second half.

“I thought we did a better job of contesting their 3s in the second half,” A&M coach Billy Kennedy said. “You’ve got to get used to their style because they play so different, so up-tempo.”

BIG PICTURE

Savannah State: The Tigers continued to give up a lot of points, allowing more than 100 for the seventh time in 12 games, all losses.

Texas A&M: The Aggies not only won easily, as expected, but they were able to get everybody involved. A&M finished with 32 assists on 45 baskets, which tied for third on the school list for assists in a game. They were two shy of the mark set against TCU in 1996 and Missouri-Kansas City in 1997. The Aggies used 13 players, with none of the starters on the court during the final 8 minutes of the game.

HE SAID IT

“I graduated from Florida State, so I’m sorry that ya’ll got Jimbo Fisher.” —Broadnax, lamenting A&M’s ability to lure the football coach with a national title away from the Seminoles.

INJURY UPDATE

Williams is expected to return to the lineup for the Aggies’ next game against Northern Kentucky on Tuesday. A&M’s leading rebounder did not play against Savannah State because of a concussion.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The Aggies grabbed 26 offensive rebounds, which led to 35 second-chance points. A&M also got 43 points off the bench.

UP NEXT

Savannah State: The Tigers will complete a two-game road swing through Texas against ranked teams when they play at No. 21 Baylor on Dec. 17.

Texas A&M: The Aggies will continue a stretch of four consecutive home games when they face Northern Kentucky on Dec. 19. A&M will complete its nonconference schedule by playing Buffalo on Dec. 21. The Aggies will open SEC action at Alabama on Dec. 30.

