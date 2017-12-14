FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBS11) – A North Texas plumber died on Thursday after a tunnel beneath a home collapsed as he worked to fix a foundation leak.

Enco Plumbing identified the deceased plumber as Christopher Corbet.

The company said Corbet leaves behind a wife and three kids.

Investigators said the plumber was working underneath a home in Flower Mound when a dirt tunnel gave way and collapsed.

“It was frantic,” said Mathew Lane, who lives next to the home. “There was no way to help. There was no way to get to him.”

Rescue crews worked quickly to reach the trapped plumber, but the ground collapse was too much.

Corbet had already passed by the time they recovered him.

“This was somebody’s dad. This is somebody’s son. And this man had a family and he was just out here trying to earn some money,” said Lane. “It’s a horrible tragedy but we need to do something for this man’s family.”

In a statement, Enco Plumbing owner Eric Neal said Corbet was more than just an employee:

“Today Enco Plumbing and its men and women lost an employee, much more than an employee, he was a good family man, a good coworker and like a son to me. He was an upbeat young man that was very much into his work, very professional and has been practicing plumbing and was licensed by the state of Texas as a Journeyman plumber. His skill set in plumbing was very high and he was very knowledgeable. He was a very good employee and leader. He spoke a lot of his children and his wife. He always looked forward to completing his tasks and getting home to see them. We have lost so much today I would not know where to start. Not only is this the saddest day of Enco plumbing, but it’s the saddest day of my life. The world has lost a very good human being. May all the prayers help with this loss.”

The Flower Mound Fire Department said they are still investigating exactly how the tunnel collapsed.

Neighbors said their focus was on helping the plumber’s family.