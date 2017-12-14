McKINNEY (CBS11) – Criminals may be sending unwanted packages to your door this holiday season.

It’s part of an elaborate and fraudulent scheme that police say you may not even know you’re a victim of until you return the package.

Tim and Mary Fischer say they didn’t order the $800 tablet that showed up at their door recently.

But they say whoever did, charged it to their credit card using an unfamiliar email address.

They believe someone was planning to pickup up the package at their door before they found it.

McKinney Police say it’s a tactic thieves who steal credit card information use avoid getting caught.

The Fischers still have the tablet and wonder if they would have been able to get reimbursed if they didn’t have it.

“You might have a hard time convincing a retailer because it’s our card we paid for it it was shipped your home but we weren’t the ones that made the order,” says Mary Fischer.

McKinney Police say the holidays always see an increase in online fraud so keep a close eye on your bank account and your doorstep.