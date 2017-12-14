Filed Under:Christian Pulisic, U.S. Soccer Federation's Male Player of the Year award, US Men's National Team, USA Soccer

CHICAGO (AP) – Nineteen-year-old Christian Pulisic has become the youngest winner of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year award.

COMMERCE CITY, CO – JUNE 08: Christian Pulisic #10 of the U.S. National Team celebrates scoring a goal against Trinidad & Tabago in the second half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on June 8, 2017 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The USSF said Thursday that Pulisic received 94 percent of the votes. Landon Donovan had been the youngest winner, earning the honor at 21 in 2003.

A midfielder from Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic had six goals and four assists in nine games for the national team this year and was involved in 13 of the 17 American goals in games he played.

He had three goals and three assists in 25 matches in 2016-17 for Borussia Dortmund, his first full season with the Bundesliga team.

Voters included national team coaches and staff, men’s national team players who appeared in 2017, the USSF board of directors and Athlete Council, professional league coaches and select media and college head coaches.

