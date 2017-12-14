Filed Under:Oklahoma Football, Oklahoma Running back, OU football, OU Running back, Rodney Anderson

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma prosecutor says Sooners running back Rodney Anderson will not be charged after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

STILLWATER, OK – NOVEMBER 04: Oklahoma Sooners RB Rodney Anderson (24) breaks free for a long touchdown run during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on November 4, 2017, at the Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK. (Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn announced his decision Thursday.

The accusation stems from a petition for a protective order in which the woman says Anderson assaulted her in her apartment and that she fears for her safety. An attorney for Anderson has called the accusations “patently false,” saying the woman made them after Anderson declined her social invitations.

Anderson has been one of Oklahoma’s breakout stars this year after season-ending injuries the past two. He leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and has 283 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Oklahoma plays Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.

