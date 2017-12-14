By MaryAnn Martinez
FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Thursday night in Fort Worth, Star Wars fans were among the first to experience the newest installment, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.’

Fans from across the country have traveled to watch it in Fort Worth, listed among the best seven theaters in the U.S. to watch the Star Wars movies.

Star Wars, the Last Jedi, premiered in Fort Worth’s Omni IMAX theatre at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

The theatre is the largest IMAX dome west of the Mississippi River. The screen is eight-stories tall and 120-feet across.

The domed shape also maximizes the picture since it was shot in film. That’s why super fan Russell Rosales traveled from LA to see it in Fort Worth.

“A few months ago, the stars aligned and we decided to seize the moment,” said Rosales. “We decide to get here and see the technology and how to experience Star Wars the proper way.”

Another fan, Nehemiah Knox, drove in from Oklahoma. He say the last Star War movie in the Fort Worth IMAX already.

“I came here last year to see Rouge One,” said Knox. “One of my favorite moments is when the ship came out from one side of the screen and you could just watch it and track it go to the other said of the screen.”

