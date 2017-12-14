FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – An early morning SWAT situation in East Fort Worth is over following a break in at a local business.
According to Fort Worth police, officers responded to an alarm at the Restaurant Depot on Bridgewood Drive at I-30 around 5:00 am Thursday.
When officers arrived, they surrounded the building. The SWAT team was called in because they suspected a burglar could still be inside.
Police say an armed man was spotted running from the business and was taken into custody.
The suspect has not yet been identified.