Bring in the holidays with Slavic folk dance and singing at the Allen Public Library Saturday! Zorya Ukrainian Dance Ensemble of Dallas, Veselka Singers and Yagoda Polish Folk Dance Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911.

Enjoy the sounds of the holidays performed by the Allen Community Band at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 17 at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. The Allen Community Band will perform Henry Fillmore’s America Exultant, Roland Kernen’s Jewish Folksong Suite, Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride and many more. Free. Call 214-509-4911.

Irving Berlin’s holiday classic White Christmas will be featured at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 19 at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. Free! Garnering an Oscar for the legendary World War II era film Casa Blanca, the film’s director Michael Curtiz is known for superb artistic lighting, high crane shots, and unusual camera angles, White Christmas is no exception. Call 214-509-4911.

Cirque du Soleil Varekai will be in Fort Worth and Frisco. The DFW run of this show is unique, as Frisco will serve as the show’s last stop ever. After 15 years of wowing audiences and spectators, Varekai will take its final bow. The show will be taking place at the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena from Dec. 13th to Dec. 17th and will be at the Dr. Pepper Arena in Frisco Dec. 20th through the 23rd.

Check out MistleFlow tonight at Reunion Tower in Dallas. That’s yoga, ya’ll. (12/14) *Advanced ticket purchase required for event*

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is at the Verizon Theater Friday and Saturday. (12/15-16)

You can Wreck the Halls at Dark Hour Haunted House in Plano Friday (12/15) through December 30.

Moxley Manor’s NightSCARE Before Christmas is Saturday (12/16) at Moxley Manor Haunted House in Bedford.

Jerry Seinfeld is at Winstar Casino Friday night. (12/15)

Celtic Thunder is at Winstar Casino Saturday night. (12/16)

Its Christmas Market Expo is Saturday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth. (12/16)

North Dallas Shopping Extravaganza at the Addison Conference Center Sunday. (12/17)

Santa Stops at Globe Life Park in Arlington Saturday. (12/16) Who knew Santa was a Texas Rangers baseball fan? It is happening this Saturday, December 16th, from 10AM to 2PM.

Last Christmas- An 80’s End of the World Christmas Extravaganza is Saturday at Free Play Arcade in Arlington. (12/16)

Chanukah on Ice is Sunday at Dr. Pepper Star Center (12/17)

Snoop Dogg is at the House of Blues Sunday. (12/17)

At the Bomb Factory Saturday night (12/16)…it is Hair Metal Holiday with Ace Frehley (formerly of KISS) Dokken, LA Guns, Enuff Z Nuff and Dangerous Toys.