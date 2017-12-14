COLLEGE STATION (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A convicted felon on the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives list has been arrested in Kentucky.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say Herman Henry Fox was captured Monday near an apartment complex in Murray, Kentucky — about 225 miles southwest of Louisville.

According to DPS, Fox, who’s from the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area, was wanted for trafficking of persons and compelling prostitution by force/threat. Court records show the 35-year-old also has a history of arrests for assault, robbery and drug-related crimes, plus weapons counts.

Fox was arrested last year in College Station on a charge of possession of marijuana. Investigators say he allegedly was involved with human trafficking by forcing a woman into prostitution.

He was released on bond, then failed to appear in a Central Texas courtroom in July.

Fox was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted list in September.

