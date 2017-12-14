Filed Under:explosives, fbi, Federal Grand Jury, IS, Islamic State, Local TV, terrorist, terrorist group, Terrorist Organizations, Undercover, Undercover Sting

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Houston 18-year-old arrested after an undercover FBI operation.

The five-count indictment handed up Wednesday charged Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, who was arrested Friday, with trying to provide material support to terrorists, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Damlarkaya, who is a U.S. citizen, also is charged with two counts each of unlawfully distributing explosives information and trying to provide material support to the organization called Islamic State. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.

A message sent to Damlarkaya’s public defender drew no response Wednesday night. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday morning in Houston.

U.S. officials have designated IS as a terrorist organization.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch