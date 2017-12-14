The Senate has voted to confirm Don Willett, a justice on the Texas Supreme Court, to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Willett is the 11th circuit court judge to be confirmed this year. The Senate confirmed him Wednesday on a 50-47 vote.
Senate Republicans are determined to get President Donald Trump’s nominees confirmed quickly, a priority of many conservative voters.
President Barack Obama had three circuit judges approved in his first year in office.
Willett was appointed to the Texas Supreme Court in 2005 and then elected to that position in 2006 and 2012. Prior to joining the court, Willett served as deputy attorney general in Texas.
Democrats opposing Willett said he had a conservative agenda that would be reflected in his decisions.
