WATCH LIVE: The Landry Awards
Filed Under:Academy Sports & Outdoors, Devin Patrick Kelley, lawsuit, Local TV, Sutherland Springs, Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Texas Church Shooting

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The family of three people killed in a Texas church shooting has filed a lawsuit seeking $25 million in damages against a sporting goods chain that sold two firearms to the shooter.

gettyimages 873378806 Academy Sued For Selling Gun To Texas Church Shooter

First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The lawsuit claims Katy, Texas-based Academy Sports & Outdoors was negligent in selling to Devin Patrick Kelley an AR-556 rifle used in the deadly Nov. 5 shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church.

devin Academy Sued For Selling Gun To Texas Church Shooter

Devin Patrick Kelley (credit: CBS News)

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in San Antonio by the family of Joann Ward, who along with her two daughters were among the 26 people killed.

In a statement, the sporting goods retailer offered condolences to the victims but said it complied with all laws.

The sporting goods chain has previously confirmed that Kelley had bought two firearms from two different San Antonio stores in 2016 and 2017.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch