ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Legendary Arlington Lamar High School football coach Eddy Peach passed away Friday at the age of 76.

Eddy Peach (Arlington ISD)

He is the namesake of Peach Elementary School on Baird Farm Road.

Peach, who was the first 5A football coach to win 300 games, worked in the AISD for 45 years, including 40 years as the Lamar High School head football coach, AISD said on its Facebook page.

Peach retired in 2010 with 310 wins.

He began his teaching and coaching career in 1965 at Carter Junior High.

He spent four years at Arlington High School as a PE teacher, JV football coach and head baseball coach, according to AISD.

 

