ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials had to call a SWAT team to the Arlington Police Department’s east substation on Friday morning because of an incident with a young woman. It happened at around 8:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of New York Avenue, near Pioneer Parkway.

Lt. Chris Cook with the Arlington Police Department stated that officers at the substation were working with a female juvenile suspect. The girl asked to use the bathroom and the officers allowed it. However, once she was inside of the restroom, the girl locked the door, removed ceiling tiles and climbed into the area above the ceiling.

The building was evacuated, including about two dozen people, as a SWAT team was called to the scene.

Cook explained that the young woman was crawling around above the ceiling when she fell between two interior walls and got stuck. SWAT officers had to cut through the wall in order to extract the girl and bring her back into custody. She is now likely to face charges for attempted escape.

At no time, Cook assured, did the young woman have access to any weapons.